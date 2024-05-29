COVID deaths still stand at 648 since April 2024 Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MHW) is warning Barbadians against spreading false news such as purporting that there are unreported COVID deaths.

Senior Medical Officer of Health (South) Dr Ingrid Cumberbatch assures the island that there have been no recent deaths attributed to COVID-19.

She urged, “The MHW urges members of the public to desist from spreading alarm amongst the population through the practice of maliciously circulating misinformation.”

In a statement, on behalf of the Ministry, Dr Cumberbatch clarified “that incorrect information on COVID deaths is in the public domain. These numbers stand at 648 with no deaths in the last reporting period of April 13th and May 10th.”

With some persons still spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry reiterated the vaccine “was made available to the public by Ministry of Health and Wellness during the pandemic as part of its commitment to use evidence-based measures to reduce the risk of severe illness and death.”