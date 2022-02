The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed as COVID-positive, died today, Monday, February 14.

Her death brings the number of deaths from COVID-19 locally to 300.

She was vaccinated and passed away at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to her loved ones.