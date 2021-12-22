COVID claims lives of two women | Loop Barbados

Two women died from COVID-19 in Barbados, bringing the number of deaths to 258.

One of them, aged 65, presented dead on arrival at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department on Monday, December 13. She was unvaccinated.

The other woman, who was 83 years old, died at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility on Monday, December 20. She, too, was unvaccinated.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, has extended condolences to their family and friends.