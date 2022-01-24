COVID-19 Update: Over 7,000 active cases | Loop Barbados

Amongst 2,017 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, 497 cases of COVID-19 were detected.

The new active cases are 208 men and 289 women recorded on Sunday, January 23. The positive cases comprised 84 persons under the age of 18, and 413 who were 18 years and older.

The number of people in isolation facilities was 125, while 7,321 were in home isolation.

A girl, aged 17, died from the virus on Sunday, at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility. She was fully vaccinated.

As at January 23, there were 276 deaths from the viral illness.

The public health laboratory has carried out 518,752 tests since February 2020, and recorded 39,709 COVID-19 cases (18,436 men and 21,273 women).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 158,055 (69.2 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of persons who are fully vaccinated is 146,527 (54.1 per cent of the total population or 64.2 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.