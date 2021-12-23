COVID-19 Update: New cases creeping back up | Loop Barbados

Barbados has recorded it’s highest number of new cases since tests conducted on December 8.

Three away from 100, the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases – 46 men and 51 women – on Wednesday, December 22, from the 1,082 tests conducted.

Results for December 8, reported on December 9 were 103 new cases.

Of these 97 cases, 17 persons were under the age of 18, while 80 were 18 years and older.

There were 133 people in isolation facilities, while 946 were in home isolation.

An unvaccinated 96-year-old man passed away from the viral illness on Wednesday at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department.

As at December 22, there were 259 deaths from the virus.

The public health laboratory has carried out 462,785 tests since February last year, and recorded 27,486 cases (13,064 men and 14,422 women) of COVID-19.

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 155,459 (68.1 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of persons who are fully vaccinated is 142,717 (52.7 per cent of the total population or 62.5 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.