COVID-19 Update: 923 new cases reported, almost 3,500 tested | Loop Barbados

In 24 hours, the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory recorded 923 new COVID-19 cases from 3,428 tests carried out on Monday, January 24.

The newly diagnosed patients are 420 men and 503 women.

Of the new cases, 15 per cent or 146 persons are under the age of 18, and 777 patients are 18 years and older.

There were 124 people in isolation facilities, while 7,696 were in home isolation.

As of January 24, a total of 276 deaths from the virus had been recorded.

The public health laboratory has carried out 522,180 tests since February 2020, and recorded 40,632 COVID-19 cases (18,856 males and 21,776 females).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 158,129 (69.2 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of persons who are fully vaccinated is 146,590 (54.1 per cent of the total population or 64.2 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older