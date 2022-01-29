COVID-19 Update: 729 new cases | Loop Barbados

Barbados has recorded a positivity rate of 26.92 after 729 out of 2,708 tests returned positive for COVID-19.

The 729 new cases – 347 men and 382 women – were identified out of the tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Laboratory on Thursday, January 27.

The cases comprise 139 individuals under the age of 18, and 590 who were 18 years and older.

There were 120 persons in isolation facilities and 8,772 others in home isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, Barbados has recorded 42,851 COVID-19 cases (19,903 men and 22,948 women) from 530,520 tests. The number of lives lost to the viral illness is 277.

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, 158,463 persons (69.4 per cent of the eligible population) have received at least one dose. To date, 146,911 individuals (54.2 per cent of the total population or 64.3 per cent of the eligible population) are fully vaccinated.