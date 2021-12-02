COVID-19 Unit Head warns against gatherings this Christmas | Loop Barbados

As the urge intensifies this Christmas season to gather with family and friends, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is warning the public that they have been no changes to the restrictions on social gatherings.

Head of the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit Ronald Chapman has cautioned residents, to abide by the COVID-19 directives as the health officials seek to arrest the spread of the viral illness.

Chapman was speaking today from Ilaro Court with chief medical officer, Dr Kenneth George, The Most Honourable Dr Songee Beckles, director of the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory and COVID-19 public advisor David Ellis.

“Over the Christmas holidays, please, it is not worth it to break the directive or to break the law so that you can have a family function or go to a party and put yourself or others at risk and reverse the gains that we are steadily making in the country. Stay strong, let us stay on course, stay the course where we are on so we can continue to bring this disease under control,” he remarked.

The head of the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit stressed that family celebrations, luncheons and gatherings remained prohibited. He noted that due to the curfew ease and declining positive case, some locals has seen it as a green light to resume such activities.

“We have seen some persons who, they would have seen some of the numbers falling and people start to take it to mean that now it is ‘a free for all’ [or] we can do what we want. We in the COVID Unit have been seeing a number of gatherings and we have been taking the necessary approaches to deal with those gatherings and we are asking persons at this point in time, those things are still yet not allowed,” Chapman emphasized.

With Christmas upon us, Chapman expressed concern that individuals might refrain from getting tested for COVID-19 during the holiday season out of fear of being isolated.

“Over the Christmas holidays, persons may not want to come forward to get tested because they might not want to be in isolation for the Christmas holidays but . . . if you are feeling signs and symptoms of COVID please come forward to be tested. Please come forward for care,” he urged.

“If you do not come forward for care, come forward for testing it may lead to a negative outcome or extremely severe disease. This is not a time for us to put Christmas over our own health,” insisted the head of the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit.