COVID-19 Travel Protocols: Testing requirements dropping in the region | Loop Barbados

As COVID-19 cases wane in some islands, travel protocols are slowly being relaxed.

With the Summer season looming and festivals returning, some islands are making it easier and cheaper for travelers to enter their countries.

As such, there are islands that have dropped testing requirements for vaccinated visitors or all travelers altogether.

Please visit the website of the destination you are heading to for all the relevant updates.

Here are some islands that have recently changed testing requirements.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda lifted the travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated visitors to the destination as of March 16.

Antigua and Barbuda’s latest travel advisory as outlined by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda includes:

Fully vaccinated arriving passengers are not required to present a PCR/Rapid Antigen Test negative result to be permitted entry into Antigua and Barbuda, (unless they show symptoms of possible infection). This includes transiting passengers. Fully vaccinated passengers showing symptoms of possible infection may be required to submit to an RT PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 upon arrival at their own expense. Instructions on permissible activities while awaiting results will be provided by Port Health officials. Partially/unvaccinated British citizens en route to, and partially/unvaccinated residents of, Montserrat are permitted to land in Antigua and Barbuda and transit via airplane from V.C. Bird International Airport to Montserrat. Such passengers will not be permitted to leave the airport prior to departure. Unvaccinated minors between the ages of five and eighteen years old must present a negative RT PCR test of four days or fewer from the date of testing. Children below the age of five years entering Antigua and Barbuda do not require a COVID -19 RT-PCR test. The wearing of face masks in public spaces is actively encouraged throughout Antigua and Barbuda and social/physical distancing protocols should still be adhered to. Therefore, all passengers arriving in Antigua and Barbuda are encouraged to wear face masks wherever there are gatherings of significant numbers of people e.g., ports, supermarkets, bars and clubs.

For the updated travel advisory go to www.visitantiguabarbuda.com

Aruba

Effective March 19, travellers will no longer be required to present a COVID-19 negative test result or proof of travel. All travellers will still be required to complete the Aruba Embarkation/Disembarkation Card before arrival which is the country’s digitized customs and immigration process. Insurance is still required for all visitors.

Visit https://www.aruba.com/us/traveler-health-requirements for updates.

Bahamas

Effective immediately, all persons travelling to The Bahamas are no longer required to take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on the fifth day of travel regardless of vaccination status. However, visitors must follow the Covid testing requirements for return to their respective countries.

Visitors are required to follow prescribed Entry protocols including, applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa at travel.gov.bs and uploading their pre-departure test results, taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival.

Visitors should visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates to review accepted forms of testing for entry based on vaccination status.

An island-by-island list of approved testing sites is available at Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

For full details on current COVID-19 protocols for all travellers, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

Curacao

As of March 10, there are no more risk classifications and no COVID testing is required before arriving on the island.

All travellers must complete the digital immigration card online before departure and fill out the passenger locator card 48 hours prior to departure. Travellers should also carry a printed digital document of proof.

For more updates: https://www.curacao.com/en/article/travel-updates

US Virgin Islands

Effective March 7, all domestic travellers, including those from the US mainland and other US territories will not be required to take a test if fully vaccinated. You will need to provide proof of valid vaccination status.

If partially vaccinated or unvaccinated domestic travellers must submit a negative result from an antigen or nucleic acid amplification test COVID-19 test taken within five days of travel.

All International travellers must submit a negative antigen (antigen) or NAAT (e.g., RT- PCR) COVID-19 test result. Test requirements depend on vaccination, mode of travel, and age.

For more updates visit: https://www.visitusvi.com/