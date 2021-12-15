COVID-19 testing sites operating on Christmas and New Year’s | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced the operating times for COVID-19 testing sites during the Christmas and New Year holiday periods.

On Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, all testing sites will open from 9 am to 1 pm, with the exception of Branford Taitt Polyclinic, which will open from 8 am until noon. Only the site at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed will operate on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25. It will run from 9 am to 1 pm.

The Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, and Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, both in St. Michael, are the two sites which will open on Boxing Day, Sunday, December 26. They will operate from 8 am to noon.

The main testing site at the Wildey Gymnasium, Wildey, St. Michael, is the lone site which will open on Monday, December 27, (Christmas bank holiday). The operating times are 9 am to 1 pm.

From Tuesday, December 28 to Thursday, December 30, all testing sites will operate normal hours.

On New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31, all of the testing sites will be open but will run from 9 am to 1 pm with the exception of the Branford Taitt Polyclinic, which will open from 8 am until noon.

The Wildey Gymnasium will be the only site open (9 am to 1 pm) on Saturday, January 1, New Year’s Day. The testing site at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed will operate on Sunday, January 2, from 9 am to 1 pm.