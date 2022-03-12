COVID-19 testing site at Queen’s Park closed Sunday | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that the COVID-19 testing site at Queen’s Park Steel Shed, Constitution Road, St. Michael, will be closed tomorrow, Sunday, March 13.

This closure is because the site will be adversely impacted by a water outage in the area. Persons seeking COVID-19 tests should visit the Wildey Gymnasium, Wildey, St. Michael, between 9 am and 1 pm on that day.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness apologises for any inconvenience caused, and thanks members of the public for their understanding.