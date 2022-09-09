COVID-19 protocols relaxed for the resumption of school Loop Barbados

Students will resume face-to-face instruction when school gates swing open again on September 19, but some COVID-19 protocols will be out of the door.

The three feet distancing will no longer be observed, mask-wearing outdoors will be optional and general assembly and extra-curricular activities will be allowed.

These were some of the changes highlighted by chief education officer Ramona Archer-Bradshaw in a circular to principals dated September 7, 2022.

In addition to the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols, school hours will revert to “pre-pandemic scheduling” with schools returning to their previous 9 am to 3 pm or 8 am to 2 pm sessions.

The pandemic forced adjustments to school schedules with the school day contracted by one hour and ending at 2 pm. Several schools adopted a blended learning approach, incorporating online classes, therefore reducing the number of students on the school premises and adhering to the three-feet social distancing protocol.

However, when school resumes for students in just over a week, mask-wearing indoors will continue, and mask breaks will only be permitted outdoors. During physical education classes or outdoor physical activity, students will not be required to don face coverings.

While frequent hand sanitising is to be “encouraged”, it is mandatory upon entry onto the school’s compound. Staff and students who exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 while on a school’s compound were encouraged to seek medical attention and be tested for the viral illness.

The Ministry of Education memo stressed that “vaccination was not a requirement for entering the school plant” but appealed to parents and guardians not to send sick children to school.