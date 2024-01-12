COVID-19 outbreak on ward at St Philip Hospital Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that visits to Ward C1 at the St. Philip District Hospital will be restricted until further notice, due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Twelve cases of the viral illness have been recorded at the district hospital but none of the patients was seriously ill, the Ministry stated. It further noted that health officials will use various infection, prevention, and control methods to prevent the virus from spreading to other patients and staff.

The Ministry added that it will continue to monitor the situation not only in Barbados but also in the rest of the region and tourism source markets, as it relates to COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

In its most recent epidemiological update, the Pan American Health Organization warned of the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses in the region.

The organization urged countries to maintain surveillance of respiratory viruses and keep healthcare systems prepared and alert at all levels, in order to respond to a possible increase in outpatient cases and hospitalisations.

The public is reminded that they should protect those persons who are most vulnerable, including the elderly, those over age 65, as well as those with non-communicable diseases.

Vulnerable individuals should also exercise caution, and while mask wearing is not mandatory, it should be considered on a case-by-case basis.