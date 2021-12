The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 262, following the deaths of two Barbadians today, Friday, December 31.

A 58-year-old man, who was partially vaccinated, and a 93-year-old unvaccinated woman both died this morning at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, has extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.