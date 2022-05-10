COVID-19 death toll rises; Coroner’s Office reports 24 more | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that over the last six weeks, the Coroner’s Office carried out COVID-19 testing on persons who had died suddenly in the community, before being tested or accessing appropriate care.

The results revealed an additional 24 persons who had died with COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths, therefore, as at May 8, 2022, now stands at 430.

The policy of the Coroner’s Office is to rule out COVID-19 as the likely cause of death since autopsies cannot be performed on persons who are known to have died from or with COVID-19.

It must, however, be noted that, in all cases, the primary cause of death may not have been COVID-19 but this diagnosis was found at the time of death.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is seeking to provide the public of Barbados with accurate information as it relates to COVID-19.