Courts to close early for funeral of Justice Jefferson Cumberbatch Loop Barbados

The public is advised that due to the funeral service of the Honourable Jefferson Cumberbatch, late Justice of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Barbados, which will be held on Thursday, February 8, multiple courts and other offices will be closed.

The Court of Appeal situated at the Supreme Court Complex, Whitepark Road, St Michael and the High Courts of the Supreme Court situated at the Supreme Court Complex, Whitepark Road, St Michael, and the Henry Forde and David Simmons Legal and Judicial Complex, Coleridge Street, St Michael, as well as all Magistrates Courts, will be closed to business from 12 pm to facilitate the attendance of the Judiciary, Magistracy, and Staff of the Registration Department.

The offices of the Registration Department and Magistrates Courts will, however, remain open to business.