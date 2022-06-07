Court orders resentencing of convict in Campus Trendz killings | Loop Barbados

The Court of Appeal has ordered the resentencing of Jamar DeWayne Bynoe over the killing of six women in a fire at the Campus Trendz store in 2010.

The court affirmed Bynoe’s July 2016 conviction for the deaths of Shanna Griffith, Kelly-Ann Welch, Pearl Cornelius, Kellishaw Olivierre, Nikita Belgrave and Tiffany Harding.

Bynoe, who is from St Michael, was sentenced to death in the incident that shook the nation.

He will now be returned to the trial court for resentencing.

The appellate court’s decision is in line with a previous Caribbean Court of Justice ruling that declared the death sentence in Barbados unconstitutional.

The September 2010 fire was started after the store, located in The City at the time, was robbed.

The building that housed the store has since been demolished.