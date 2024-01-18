Court of Appeal judge dies Loop Barbados

The passing of Court of Appeal Justice Jefferson Cumberbatch has shaken the judiciary of Barbados.

The well respected member of the legal profession, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Justice Cumberbatch was appointed to the Supreme Court in January 2020. He also served as a senior lecturer and Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus.

He was chairman of the Fair Trading Commission, a member of the of the Financial Services Commission and Anti-Money Laundering Authority, and also a columnist.