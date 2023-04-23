Country under a flood watch Loop Barbados

The entire island of Barbados is under a flood watch.

Meanwhile, residents and visitors located in North-western districts are to be on alert as a flash flood warning is in effect for these areas in particular, as well.

This alert message is valid from noon, today April 23, 2023, and will be updated 6pm this evening or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

A flood watch is issused when conditions are favorable for flooding within the next 48 hours, it does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

CauseThe surface to low-level trough currently affecting the island has caused a reduction in wind speeds that are expected to persistthroughout the day.

This light wind regime in combination with daytime heating and available low-level moisture has generated moderate to heavy showers across sections of St Andrew, and eastern districts in St Peter and St Lucy.

Rains

Rainfall accumulations of up to50mm have already occurred and an additional 25mm to 50mm is likely during the afternoon. As a result, a flash flood warning has been issued for northwestern districts.Additionally, the surface to low-level trough is expected to generate moderate to heavy showers across the entire island later today and into tomorrow.

Maximum rainfall accumulations of 20.0 to 40.0 mm in moderate to heavy showers are likely.

Impact

Residents and visitors should be prepared for the following possibilities:- possible floods due to the dry nature of the soils.- Water settlements on roads and fields- Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast moving water flowsTravel with full protective rain gear such as an umbrella or full body raincoat, and suitable weather boots or shoes.

Download CAP.CAP for your mobile phones to get updates from the BMS.

For more information specific to your area, please visit:-https://www.barbadosweather.org