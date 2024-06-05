Country assessment of living conditions to launch on June 10 Loop Barbados

Government will embark on a socio-economic assessment of the living conditions of Barbadians through the implementation of a programme called the Country Assessment of Living Conditions (CALC).

The initiative, which is expected to provide comprehensive, up-to-date information on living conditions, will be officially launched on Monday, June 10, 2024, by the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs (MPEA) .

The ceremony will take place on the 1st Floor, Lecture Theatre, Warrens Office Complex, Warrens, St Michael, at 9:30 AM.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey, will deliver remarks at the launch ceremony.

The CALC is a socio-economic assessment which will be utilised by Government to inform the formulation and implementation of robust, social and economic development initiatives.