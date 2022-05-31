Counselling for church members after Sion Hill attack | Loop Barbados

One Bishop in the Pentecostal Church is stressing that the Sion Hill church attack is not only a call for churches and all organisations to look at security, but a desperate cry for the church to continue with its mandate of delivering God’s Word, especially in these trying times in our nation and the world.

Bishop Dr Kenroy Burke told Loop News:

“I still believe that churches remain a safe place for us to be able to worship and I still believe that even this situation, a one-off situation, yes it is a call for us to put certain measures in place but more than anything else, it speaks to our real mandate, which is that people are lost, people are hurting, there are several persons out there who need our help and even on [that] Sunday, that was again proven that there are persons who need our help and that’s why we will continue resiliently to continue the message that God has given us for this time and this season; this hard period that we are living in.”

The attack happened on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the New Testament Church of God Sion Hill in St James during their morning assembly, while the service was being live streamed as well.

The interruption by the intruder left the pastor and first lady injured and the entire congregation shaken. The church ended the stream and service as well and they cancelled some other services as well due to the impact of the attack.

As it pertains to steps taken to assist the Sion Hill congregation specifically, the Bishop said, “It is extremely sensitive; it’s still very raw in our minds, and our main focus at this time is recovery. So we have put some measures in place to ensure that there is counselling and everything takes place.”

Asked if he believes that congregants will return to online sessions, fearing attending in-person, he said, he understands and can foresee such an fortunate response from some.

“There were a couple young persons who were there who were totally traumatized. So at this time, even more than focusing on what to do next and how to put certain measures in place and all these sort of things, our main focus at this time has been recovery and dealing with our people, making sure that they are in a better place in the short to medium-term, and then we will start putting measures in place like any other entity.”

Bishop Burke said that the attack at the church, by the man who has been since identified as a mental patient, according to police, will trigger a response by others not just the church. He said he believes the incident may push others to put some of their own safety measures in place as well.

And at this time, he thanked Barbadians on island and in the diaspora for their prayers since the incident unfolded and he encouraged the public “to continue to pray for the pastor, his wife, the assistant pastor and all the members of the congregation [at the New Testament Church of God Sion Hill].”