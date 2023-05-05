Cost of flights from North America threatening summer tourism Loop Barbados

The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association is seeing and hearing the negative impact of the high ticket prices for flights to Barbados.

Admitting that prices are deterring and hindering some visitors who would love to visit Barbados for the first time or to return because it is one of their beloved destinations, BHTA Chairman Renee Coppin said the BHTA and its members are open to discussions and collaborations to help reduce costs.

The cost of airlift, particularly from North America – US and Canada, is “a threat to our summer”.

Furthermore, with no Fort Lauderdale fly and only Florida flights out of Miami International Airport (MIA), she stressed, “The current high rates from Barbados to Florida concern us deeply with summer approaching. Finding seats on this route with increased levels of friend and family traffic is going to be very difficult.”

She said, “This has been flagged by several members as an area of concern, and so we continue to highlight it for attention and see how we can support initiatives for ensuring that Barbados remains most accessible and affordable.”

JetBlue is extending their double daily BGI-JFK service for summer, which will now operate June 15 to October 28, 2023. American Airlines is adding a third MIA-BGI flight from August 15 to September 5, 2023. Air Canada restoring Barbados to Toronto daily service all summer long with Air Canada Rouge for the first summer since the pandemic. United Airlines to recommence their flight early from September 30, 2023, every Saturday.

Beyond summer, Coppin added, American will also be increasing Charlotte this winter. “We now have 14 flights scheduled for December 2023, 23 flights in January 2024, 21 in February 2024, and 31 in March 2024. This is going to ease some pressure off the Miami gateway.” She said that the Charlotte airport has lighter loads and “the fares are quite impressive.” Additionally, the hope is that having Charlotte as a gateway will also “make Barbados more accessible for visitors from locations without direct routes to Barbados.”

In addition to these, she said that the BHTA has not given up hope that American Airlines “to relook adding a third daily Miami flight year-round, or potentially another carrier starting a Fort Lauderdale to Barbados, and for JetBlue to make JFK-Barbados double daily year-round.”

Reminding that the struggle continues with US-seat capacity, she went on to explain that consideration must be given to the influx of students by way of the Ross University and she shared that with CHTA next week, “there are currently few available seats into Barbados from Miami from Friday, May 5, to Tuesday, May 9, and so while we are happy to see that, it places pressure on other persons who would want to come here for other reasons.”