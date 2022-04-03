Coroner’s Office reports add 43 COVID deaths to toll | Loop Barbados

The COVID-19 death rate and tally in Barbados has increased after the Coroner’s Office submitted additional information from tests conducted on deceased persons.

These persons died in communities across Barbados before being tested

During a press conference held recently, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Kenneth George explained that a number of additional COVID related deaths were discovered after positive results were obtained from tests carried out by the Coroner’s Office.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to report that following a decision of the Coroner’s Office to carry out COVID testing of persons who died suddenly in communities across Barbados, the total number of COVID-related deaths in Barbados has increased.

“The positive results were obtained from tests carried out by the Coroner’s Office on suspicion that their sudden demise may have been attributed to COVID-19. The policy of the Coroner’s Office is to rule out COVID-19 as a likely cause of death since autopsies cannot be performed on persons who are known to have died from or with COVID.”

Dr George revealed that there were more that 40 COVID-related deaths not included in the daily dashboard count.

“The test results from the Coroner’s Office has [sic] identified an additional 43 COVID-related deaths which have occurred within the last six months. These persons died in communities across Barbados before being tested or accessed with a appropriate care. The total number of COVID-related deaths therefore as of the 28th of March stands at 374.”

But he explained that in some cases, the primary cause of death may not have been COVID-19 but the positive diagnosis was found after death.

“It must however been noted that in all cases the primary cause of death may not have been COVID but this diagnosis was found after time of death. The Ministry of Health and Wellness is seeking to provide the public with the most accurate information as it relates to COVID-19 to ensure that we can make informed decisions about our health.”

The CMO also contended that although the Ministry of Health still cannot contain or control COVID alone without the buy-in of all citizens.

“The Ministry of Health has been in the forefront of trying to manage this situation but we have also indicated that the public has a significant responsibility as we try to open up our economy and open up the country, and therefore the theme of this message and the theme of the press conference should be seen as ‘Personal responsibility is the way to get us out of our current situation’.”