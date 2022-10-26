Corey Lane sworn in as Minister of State in Office of Attorney General Loop Barbados

Member of Parliament for the City of Bridgetown, Corey Lane was sworn in as Minister of State with the responsibility for Crime Prevention today, Wednesday, October 26.

Lane will now serve in the Office of the Attorney General, relinquishing his previous post as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs.

In a brief ceremony at State House, Lane was sworn in by President Dame Sandra Mason. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Attorney General Dale Marshall were also in attendance.

This comes following Prime Minister Mottley’s announcement of a Cabinet reshuffle at the 83rd Annual Conference of the Barbados Labour Party on Saturday, October 22.

Dr Jerome Walcott is set to take up the post of Minister of Health and Wellness, will continuing his responsibilities as senior minister in charge of Social Sectors and the Environment.

Former health minister Ian Gooding-Edghill will now become Minister of Tourism and International Transport, meanwhile, Senator Lisa Cummins will assume the role as Minister of of Energy and Business Development with responsibilities for International Business and Trade.

Minister Kerrie Symmonds will remain Senior Minister of Productive Sectors, but as Cummins steps into his previous role, he will now become Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.