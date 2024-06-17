Coral Reef Club, The Sandpiper triumph at 2024 BHTA Tourism Awards Loop Barbados

Coral Reef Club and The Sandpiper Hotel achieved remarkable success at the recently concluded 2024 BHTA Tourism Awards and Gala.

In a night of celebration and recognition, the two hotels emerged victorious in five prestigious categories, highlighting the dedication and excellence of their staff.

In a statement made today Monday, June, 17, the two hotels located on the West Coast stated:

“We are immensely proud to share the winners from our hotels.”

They are:

Coral Reef Club

• Sheldon Davis – Coral Reef Club – Employee of the Year.

• Kedane Wood – Coral Reef Club – Mixologist of the Year.

The Sandpiper

• Rodney Corbin – The Sandpiper – Chef of the Year.

• Lemar Francis – The Sandpiper – Special Award in Any Endeavour.

Additionally, The Sandpiper was honored with the esteemed Luxury Hotel of the Year award, further cementing its status as a leading destination.

“These extraordinary achievements are a testament to the unwavering commitment of our entire team.”

“The dedication, hard work, and passion of our staff are the driving forces behind these accolades. We are proud to deliver outstanding service and create unforgettable experiences for our guests,” the statement also said.

The hotels also extended their heartfelt congratulations to Sheldon Davis, Kedane Wood, Rodney Corbin, and Lemar Francis for their individual awards, and to the entire team at The Sandpiper for the Luxury Hotel of the Year award.

(PR).