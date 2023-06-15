Cops release image of woman who can assist in murder case of 8-y-o Loop Barbados

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is putting technology to work in their earnest efforts to solve the recent barbaric murder of an eight-year-old.

The police are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman they believe can assist them with information relating to the death of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe.

The police on their Twitter page released the image, developed using an electronic facial identification technique, of the woman they believe may be able to provide information regarding the case.

Police reports are that the child was abducted from school last Thursday and her throat slashed.

Rowe, a student of Braeton Primary in Portmore, St Catherine, Jamaica, was taken from the institution in a motor car, transported to Vineyard Town in St Andrew, and thrown from the vehicle, police have theorised.

The wounded child was later found and rushed to the hospital where she died on Saturday, June 10.

The police, following the incident, launched a massive search to bring the person or persons responsible for the death of the child to justice.

The police said they are also looking at video footage captured at the location where the injured child was found.

Police said the woman is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall. She appears to be in her early thirties.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating her is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree police at 876-9268184-6, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.