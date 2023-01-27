Cops, mason remanded on narcotics, ammo possession

Black Immigrant Daily News

L-R: Julius Cambridge, Albert Beresford, and Sheldon Benjamin

Nabbed at a roadblock on Monday, January 16, 2023 with a large quantity of narcotics and illegal ammunition, Constable Albert Beresford, 29, of Clonbrook Police Station, Constable Julius Cambridge, 22, of the Cane Grove Police Outpost, and Sheldon Benjamin, 32, a mason of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara, were arraigned on Wednesday, January 25, before Cove and John Magistrate Fabayo Azore, and have been remanded to prison.

It is alleged that on January 16, at Cove and John, ECD, they had in their possession 170 grams of cocaine and 9.4 kilogramme of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Further, it is alleged that on the said date and at the same location, they had in their possession two rounds of .38 ammunition, two rounds of .40 ammunition, and 11 rounds of .9mm ammunition when they were not holders of firearm licences.

These three men have each pleaded not guilty to the charges, and have been remanded to prison.

Their matters will continue on February 28 at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

At about 2:30h on the day in question, motorcar PAB 7863 pulled up at a roadblock being manned by Police at Cove and John, ECD.

Benjamin was the driver, with Police Constables Beresford and Cambridge being passengers.

Policemen manning the roadblock observed that their colleagues in the car were acting suspiciously, and they requested to search the car.

During that search, one bag containing ganja and another containing cocaine were found. A further search carried out in the motorcar resulted in the discovery of the rounds of ammunition.

NewsAmericasNow.com