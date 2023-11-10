Cops in Jamaica suspect bomb threat at several schools ‘a hoax’ Loop Barbados

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging school officials and members of the public to remain calm amid reports of bomb threats at several schools in Jamaica.

Since Loop News reported on bomb threats received at three schools in Clarendon and St Catherine on Thursday, the team has learnt about three other bomb threats at a school in Trelawny and Immaculate Conception High School and The Queen’s School in St Andrew.

This brings the count to six schools at which Loop News has confirmed that bomb threats have been reported Thursday.

Jennifer Williams, principal of The Queen’s School, gives details on the bomb threat at the St Andrew educational institution on Thursday.

However, in a tweet a short while ago, the police disclosed that they suspect that the bomb threats are hoaxes.

“Investigators are urging school officials and other members of the public to remain calm, as preliminary investigations indicate that bomb threats received at several schools are a hoax,” the police said on its official X, formerly Twitter, account a short while ago.

The police to provide additional information as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams said on X that the ministry is monitoring the reports of bomb threats to several schools and that the JCF is on full alert.

The minister said principals receiving the email threats have exercised due caution and closed schools.

“The security and safety of our students, teachers and staff is of utmost importance,” Williams said.