Copa Airlines returns to Barbados after two years, marking the resumption of travel from Latin America.

The flight landed at the Grantley Adams International Airport around 1:35pm on Wednesday, June 15.

Visitors were greeted by stilt men and pan music.

Two Barbadian pilots — Captain Chetwyn Clark and Marc Holford — landed the plane at the GAIA this afternoon.

In this video, Captain Clark speaks on the return while holding his son Liam.