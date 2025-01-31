COP Erla Harewood-Christopher arrested and questioned in probe over sniper rifles

by Mark Bassant – Senior Multimedia Investigative Journalist/Producer

The strategic Services Agency (SSA) probe took a stunning twist yesterday after investigators arrested Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher for questioning into the importation of two sniper rifles for the SSA sometime in 2023.

Following these developments, sources say that the Government convened an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the issue. Sources say that if there is need for the Commissioner to step aside, the Police Service Commission (PSC) will then have to approach the Office of the President with a suggested name to act and Parliament will then have to convene an emergency sitting to approve the person chosen to act as Commissioner of Police, if the sitting Commissioner is suspended.

Investigators assigned to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence and Investigations under DCP Suzette Martin spent some time interviewing the Commissioner in relation to the investigation. The interview The Express understands began at 3:40p.m and lasted for several hours into last night. Christopher was questioned in the company of her lawyer.

A top level police source speaking on the condition of strict anonymity familiar with the complex investigation was asked if Commissioner of Police Harewood-Christopher was placed under arrest and responded immediately via WhatsApp stating “Yes.”

The senior source said that the police would be approaching the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for “advice” on the matter in due course.

Possible charges that can be laid include misbehaviour in public office and perverting the course of justice. The Commissioner remained detained within the Police Administration Building last night as she was questioned by a team of officers from the DCP for Intelligence and Investigations. The Express understands that one of the lead officers in the matter is Corporal Adrian Smith.

The Commissioner was questioned in the high-profile investigation that has been ongoing for ten months, less than 24 hours after former SSA Director Major Roger Best was detained late Wednesday evening by police officers at his home in Pinewood Drive, Olton Road, Arima, after a warrant was executed there.

Senior police sources told The Express that they were investigating who had signed off on the documents to allow the importation of the high-powered weapons that later found its way to the SSA.

In July 2024 Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed the disturbing findings of the audit in a statement to Parliament saying, “Shockingly, the audit discovered that the former SSA director initiated the procurement of high-grade military bolt-action rifles, complete with the most modern silencers and other accessories; and the SSA was engaged in training specially selected questionably hired personnel in the skill of the use of such weapons,” he said.

During his statement PM Dr Keith Rowley said he was alarmed that the SSA by 2022 had ordered 100,000 rounds of ammunition and from having 24 firearms in 2016 that increased to 103 firearms in 2021.

The PM said,” It was only on the 1st of November 2023, upon the request from the then Director, SSA, for the agency to bear arms in certain restricted circumstances and persuasive reasons offered, that Cabinet approved and Parliament authorised SSA staffers, to keep and carry concealable pistols, whether on duty or not. This matter, Madam Speaker, is gaining the attention of the Police as we speak!”

The PM also expressed concern in his statement saying, “One aspect of the audit, has so far revealed that the use/whereabouts of seventy thousand (70,000) rounds of ammunition, purchased by the SSA, remains unrecorded and unaccounted for. This matter, too, remains the subject of continuing audit and police investigation, while corrective action in respect of the management of arms and ammunition inventory has been taken.”

According to the warrant issued at Best’s home by Acting Sergeant Lawrence Joefield assigned to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence and Investigations connected to the importation and purchase of two sniper rifles. The warrant indicated “that there is reasonable ground for believing that documents pertaining to the acquisition of two specialised accuracy international A X2 bolt-action sniper rifles and an array of high-value firearms accessories, cellular phones, including SIM cards and SD cards, images, calendars, phone books, contacts, SMS messages, emails, pictures, videos, audio files, call logs, installed application data, voice recordings etc…which there is reasonable ground for believing will afford evidence as to the commission of an indictable offence namely misbehaviour in public office contrary to common law.”

Best was detained on Wednesday night as part of an ongoing inquiry into the Strategic Services Agency’s (SSA) procurement of high-grade military weapons and accessories during his tenure.

He had been initially questioned last year in May for the transferring of guns and ammunition but later released.

Following Best’s suspension in early March 2024- Brigadier General Anthony Phillips-Spencer was appointed as his replacement and was tasked with initiating an extensive review and audit of all personnel, equipment and processes within the SSA. Best was later fired in May 2024.

The SSA saga unravelled in early March last year after Best was sent on administrative leave after questions had been raised about unqualified persons being hired in the SSA- from the Jerusalem Bride Church headed by Pastor Ian Brown.

Brown, a self-proclaimed spy and Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer who was later stripped of his position, was also called in for questioning about weaponry he supposedly possessed.

He was later charged with misbehaviour in public office for allegedly having in his possession four prohibited firearms and 360 rounds of ammunition on March 5, 2024. He was later granted bail in the sum of $500 000. (Express)