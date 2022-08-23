Cop boyfriend accused of Donna-Lee’s murder returns to court in JA Loop Barbados

Jamaican Constable Noel Maitland, who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, is scheduled to return to court today.

His attorney Christopher Townsend is expected to make an application for bail at Monday’s appearance.

Maitland, who is also a producer who goes by the name Noel Onetime, was charged on August 2 during the peak of a high-level investigation surrounding Donaldson’s disappearance.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has yet to recover a body, but they say there is forensic proof that she is dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said, based on their investigation, they believe that Donaldson was killed on July 12.

The young woman was reported missing on July 13. Maitland has maintained his innocence.