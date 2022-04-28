Cooler cup cocaine: US Customs disrupt Jamaica drug smuggler’s scheme | Loop Barbados

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Wednesday that it intercepted four different shipments of cocaine in March, all concealed inside the insulated walls of thermos cups and coming from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The described it as a “cool trend” in cocaine concealment and vowed to stand as a vigilant watch along the US borders against the repeated smuggling attempts by drug trafficking organisations.

In a release on Wednesday, CBP said each shipment seized consisted of four souvenir insulated thermos cups that were packed with tea bags, bagged spices or vaporising ointment.

“Each shipment contained approximately 250-260 grams of cocaine for a total weight of more than one kilogram or more than 2.5 pounds. The cocaine had an approximate street value of about US$70,000,” the release said.

The first shipment from Montego Bay was inspected on March 10 by Philadelphia CBP.

“Officers found that each insulated cup was filled with tea bags or spice bags and was unusually heavy,” the release said. “Officers drilled into the side wall of each cup and discovered a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

The first shipment was reportedly destined to an address in Philadelphia.

CBP said its officers then learnt that three similar shipments from Jamaica were in transit through express consignment processing centres in Cincinnati, New York and again in Philadelphia. They flagged each shipment for officers in those locations.

On March 11, Cincinnati CBP officers reportedly intercepted the second shipment of cocaine in cups destined for a different address in Philadelphia.

The third seizure was made on March 15, when CBP officers and narcotics detector dog Kincsem intercepted it in the Bronx. That parcel was destined for an address in the Bronx.

Then on March 16, the final shipment of cocaine inside the insulated walls of four thermos cups, destined for an address in Stamford, Connecticut, was seized.

CBP also pointed out that, on March 15, Philadelphia CBP officers had also discovered 18 pounds of cocaine inside the cargo hold of a passenger flight that also arrived from Montego Bay.

CBP officers discovered 18 pounds of cocaine on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica on March 15, 2022. (Photo: CBP)

The release also shared that CBP last year seized an average of 4,732 pounds of dangerous drugs every day along the US borders.