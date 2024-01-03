Cooke-Alleyne realises childhood dream Loop Barbados

From childhood, Justice Barbara Cooke-Alleyne wanted nothing more than to become a judge.

That dream was realised on Tuesday, January 2 as she was appointed as a High Court Judge by Acting President, The Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey Gibson, at State House, in a short ceremony, witnessed by family and close friends.

“I am excited and thankful to God for the opportunity to have this chance to serve the people of Barbados,” Justice Cooke-Alleyne said.

Pointing out that while she did not have “Judge Judy” to offer her encouragement in achieving her childhood dream, she received it from her parents along the way.

“My mother worked at Parliament with a man called George Brancker, who gave me lots of bios from judges from England. That spurred me on even more, [so] it is a childhood dream that has come through,” Justice Cooke-Alleyne said, after taking the Oath of Office.

The 33-year veteran in the legal profession thanked her family, especially her husband and children, for their support over years. “My children learnt early that law is a very jealous mistress. They got to understand the demands of the job,” she said, noting that she was able to balance well over the years.

However, for the judge, today’s appointment is “bitter sweet” as January 2, also marks the anniversary of her father’s death.

Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham was also present and noted that he was happy for Justice Cooke-Alleyne and wished her well in her new role.

Justice Cooke-Alleyne served as Crown Counsel, Senior Crown Counsel, and Magistrate. She also acted as Chief Magistrate and was Registrar of the Supreme Court of Barbados, before acting as a High Court Judge.