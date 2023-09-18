Convicted rapist escapes Bordelais Correctional Facility in St Lucia Loop Barbados

Elwin Lansiquot, a convict serving a 20-year sentence for rape and kidnapping, managed to escape from the high-security Bordelais Correctional Facility in St Lucia earlier today.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community of Dennery and law enforcement authorities have launched a large-scale manhunt to recapture the dangerous fugitive.

Details surrounding Lansiquot’s escape remain unclear but prison officials noticed his disappearance from the facility’s farm around 8:30 am this morning.

It is not yet known how the convict managed to evade security measures and make his getaway.

Lansiquot was convicted of crimes of rape and kidnapping, which led to his lengthy prison sentence.

His escape has raised concerns about public safety, as he is considered a high-risk individual with a history of violent offences.

Local law enforcement agencies have initiated an extensive search operation to locate and apprehend Lansiquot.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and report any suspicious activities or sightings related to the escapee.

Residents in the vicinity of the Bordelais Correctional Facility have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

This escape highlights the importance of prison security and raises questions about potential lapses in the system. An internal investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the escape and whether any personnel will face disciplinary action.