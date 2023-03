The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: El Nuevo Día

The Convention District Authority (PRCDA) sold part of its properties to Opus Group LLC for $6 million. The company seeks to build a luxury housing complex of 90 to 100 apartments in Miramar, according to the agreement examined by El Nuevo D?a.

NewsAmericasNow.com