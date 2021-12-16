Contingency plan in place: Government on top of nurses’ strikes | Loop Barbados

In light of a withdrawal of labour by some nursing staff, during the next few days government will be focusing on settling the grievances with nurses while working to ensure that the health care system in Barbados is kept alive regardless.

“I can say we are seeing signs of further action in relation to others being involved and that is a matter that we will deal with over the next two days or so. But for sure we will continue to put whatever measures we need to put in place to try our best to keep the provision of health care services alive in this country,” Health Minister the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic told media on Tuesday.

Minister Bostic argued that these grievances which led to the recent ‘sick out’ orchestrated by the Unity Workers Union (UWU) was not centered around the newly implemented safe zones but stemmed from a wide range of issues that go back ‘years and even decades’.

“The safe zone issue is not a major part of this and that is one thing I was able to deem from the meeting that I attended,” he contended.

“The grievances go back years and even decades, things like increase in pay, things like restructuring of the whole nursing bands that they are on in relation to payment and so on. Things like technical training and so forth which are issues that we have been addressing and I will speak to that at the right time. Things in relation to appointments, medical insurance for nurses and the conditions for nurses in terms of the facilities that we have. This is something that has been going on for years, we obviously saw that when we came into office and we have started systematically to address some of those issues in the hospitals, the polyclinics, and wherever we could.”

The Minister also revealed that the government will be implementing a contingency plan for ‘if push comes to shove’ and more strikes occur. He said their strategy includes providing healthcare services at select polyclinics around the island.

“We are on a particular plan at the moment in relation to how we reconfigure, how we reorganize the team and if push comes to shove and we have to dig deeper, we also have a contingency plan that we speak to that, where we’ll try to make sure that we can provide services at select polyclinics if it comes to that, but of course I’m hoping that it does not come to that.”