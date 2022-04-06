Contagious BA.2 subvariant leads to case spike in Barbados | Loop Barbados

Health officials are suspecting that the omicron subvariant, BA.2, has led to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Locals raised concerns about a spike as Barbados recorded 432 new cases on Monday, April 4. This was double the amount of daily cases reported on Sunday, April 3.

Addressing the public Tuesday night via a live stream, Minister of Health and Wellness Ian Gooding-Edghill revealed that the BA.2 subvariant has contributed global transmission of COVID-19 within the past two to three weeks. He indicated that the BA.2 subvariant is more transmissible than BA.1 by 50 to 80 per cent.

“As a responsible ministry, we will continue to monitor the scientific data and make the appropriate interventions to manage this public health intervention,” remarked the health minister during the press conference.

The press conference was also attended by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George, senior medical officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Anton Best, head of isolation facilities, Dr Corey Forde and head of the Home Isolation and Home Quarantine Programme, Dr Adanna Grandison.

He maintained that there was “no need” to reverse the COVID-19 measures and implement curfews or a lockdown. Gooding-Edghill stated that this rise was anticipated and public health officials have taken the necessary measures.

“We do not regard this new situation as a setback but rather the possibility of such an occurrence has been long anticipated and planned for given that such events are natural of the internal behaviour of viruses. All indications are that we will have to continue to live work and socialise safely in this COVID-19 environment closely following the established and proven protocols,” he emphasized.

Dr Anton Best revealed that the increase in cases started from March 28. He added that the Ministry of Health will be sending samples to the CARPHA to confirm that the BA.2 subvariant is present within the community.

“We are preparing to send samples to the CARPHA lab in Trinidad for genomic testing to determine if the BA2 subvariant of COVID is at play, but we can reasonably assume that BA.2 variant is here and circulating in Barbados,” said the senior medical officer.

Dr Best noted that health officials have diagnosed approximately 2,000 infections within the last eight days.

“We have done some preliminary or initial screening of samples in Barbados. There is a particular test that we have that can rule in the omicron but it cannot tell you if it BA.1 versus BA.2.

So right now, those preliminary test done at the public health lab are saying well this is definitely still omicron but we believe based on the patterns and what we are seeing that we are having BA.2 because there is now spread and for all intents and purposes all of the other measures are remaining in place and behaviours haven’t changed significantly to explain an explosion of cases,” he continued.

He also indicated that the island’s positivity rate stands at 22 per cent and the daily average of new cases is 245.