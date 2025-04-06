Consumers’ say on facing higher prices

Some members of the shopping public are apprehensive in light of the growing global trade war.

They are in a waitand-see mood in terms of hike in prices on certain commodities.

The Sunday Sun spoke to consumers yesterday, who said they would pivot to suit should prices climb.

At Popular Discounts, Spooners Hill, St Michael, Margaret Clarke said she was putting God first.

“It’s obvious things will go up and then what will we eat? Grass? Still, whether things go up or not, I got to live with it. We got to buy local and eat what we grow. I’m just going to put God first and hope for the best,” she said.

Her friend, Margaret Chandler, chimed in, saying it was time Barbados stopped putting good agricultural land into housing.

Junior Ward said people had to eat, whatever happened. He said his answer was to buy in bulk.

“Even if you buy local, prices will still be high. I buy in bulk to offset some of the cost,” he said.

David and his father Ezra “Louis” Maxwell were also doing some shopping. David said he was anticipating a rise in prices, but would work to suit.

“We would just have to buy less [of some items] and buy more local food,” he said.

A woman, who declined to be identified, said she, too, would find a way to adapt.

“If things go up, then you buy less; we will manage. As time goes by, we will see what happens. Prices haven’t gone up yet, and when they do, you cut and contrive,” she said.

Shoppers at Massy Warrens, St Michael, said they were waiting to see what happened. Sonia Reid said it was an opportunity to use more local food.

“It’s a wait-and-see thing. I have no idea what will be more expensive, but it will push us to support more local farmers,” she said.

Shane Brathwaite said he, too, was in the dark for now but said things were already expensive anyway.

Nikita Smith said she was concerned but could not do anything about it.

“It is what it is. We can’t control it from here. We get groceries every week, so for sure we will have to look at cutting back, but I hope it doesn’t change our lifestyle too much,” she said.

Government minister Sandra Husbands was also in Massy and gave her perspective on the trade war.

“As a consumer, I anticipate it will affect prices and, on a larger scale, if a number of companies leave the region, it will lead to job losses, which in turn means less buying power.

“For me, I can downsize and change my shopping habits, but what about those on a limited budget? We in Barbados will have to diversify and really get into agriculture,” she said.

Shoppers were also asked about the 20 per cent “salt tax”, an excise tax on snacks with high salt content. Brathwaite said he supported it as he did not consume such things, while Reid said she was unsure if it would make a difference.

“Whether sweet or salty, people will consume those things. Also, some people’s livelihoods depend on selling those snacks,” she said.

Clarke said with the tax also placed on salted meat, she would stop buying it because “it’s not anything I need”.

(CA)