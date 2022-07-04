Consumers paying more for gasoline, diesel and kerosene in July | Loop Barbados

Consumers are now paying more for gasoline, diesel and kerosene, but less for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products.

The new prices took effect at midnight Sunday, July 3.

The price of gasoline will be $4.72 per litre, an increase of 31 cents, while diesel will go up by four cents to $4.08 per litre, and kerosene will move to $2.66, an increase of three cents.

The retail price of LPG will now be $166.68 for the 100-lb cylinder; $ 46.77 for the 25-lb cylinder; $41.32 for the 22-lb cylinder and $37.57 for the 20-lb cylinder.

In an effort to shield consumers from the full increase of refined petroleum products, Government announced the capping of the Value Added Tax on gasoline and diesel in this year’s Budget and Financial Proposal.

However, in light of increasing oil prices internationally, the prices had to be adjusted upward for July.