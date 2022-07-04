Consumers paying more for gasoline, diesel and kerosene in July | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Consumers paying more for gasoline, diesel and kerosene in July | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Consumers paying more for gasoline, diesel and kerosene in July

Did you know these facts about Dame Billie Miller?

‘Businesses must embrace new and emerging technologies’

Ex-lover suspect in killings of 3 J’cans in NY apartment, held by cops

PM Mottley says 200 roads to be repaired annually

Ceremonial Delivery of Last Canes gets underway at Portvale Factory

National footballer Thierry Gale moves to Georgia

Powda: Paint, powder, water and plenty vibes

Reverend Larrier talks ‘From Africa to Barbados and Back’

Just over 3,000 students to sit Common Entrance exam next week

Monday Jul 04

29?C
Barbados News
Loop News

47 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Consumers are now paying more for gasoline, diesel and kerosene, but less for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products.

The new prices took effect at midnight Sunday, July 3.

The price of gasoline will be $4.72 per litre, an increase of 31 cents, while diesel will go up by four cents to $4.08 per litre, and kerosene will move to $2.66, an increase of three cents.

The retail price of LPG will now be $166.68 for the 100-lb cylinder; $ 46.77 for the 25-lb cylinder; $41.32 for the 22-lb cylinder and $37.57 for the 20-lb cylinder.

In an effort to shield consumers from the full increase of refined petroleum products, Government announced the capping of the Value Added Tax on gasoline and diesel in this year’s Budget and Financial Proposal.

However, in light of increasing oil prices internationally, the prices had to be adjusted upward for July.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Consumers paying more for gasoline, diesel and kerosene in July

World News

US: Shot that killed journalist likely fired from Israelis

Barbados News

Did you know these facts about Dame Billie Miller?

More From

Barbados News

Dame Billie Miller receives Order of CARICOM award

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Barbados Dame Billie Miller has received the Order of CARICOM award.
Dame Billie, who is also a former minister of foreign affairs, was among four CARICOM

Travel

See also

Gov’t working towards establishing low-cost regional carrier

High cost of intra-regional travel affecting bookings

Sport

National footballer Thierry Gale moves to Georgia

Gale signs to Georgian Premier League club FC Dila Gori for an undisclosed fee

Barbados News

Police seize over 3 dozen firearms between January and June

The Barbados Police Service has reportedly recovered 43 illegal firearms over the first six months of the year.
Police Commissioner Richard Boyce made the disclosure during a CBC TV8 interview to b

Barbados News

PM Mottley says 200 roads to be repaired annually

Floats idea of parallel highway to ease traffic congestion on the ABC Highway

Barbados News

‘Businesses must embrace new and emerging technologies’

Minister of State in Foreign Trade and Business, Sandra Husbands, has emphasised the importance of businesses embracing new and emerging technologies.
Ms Husbands expressed the view recently as she