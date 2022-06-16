Considering donating blood? Here’s what you should know | Loop Barbados

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised June 14 as World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and voluntary blood donor programmes. The WHO is encouraging people to join in the blood donation effort to save lives.

Here’s what you should know if you plan on being a regular voluntary blood donor.

Requirements for Donating Blood

People must be at least 18 to donate blood. There’s no upper age limit for donating blood. There’s a weight requirement of at least 50 kg (110 pounds). If someone weighs less and meets other criteria, a smaller volume of blood will be collected.There’s no specific blood group sought, as all blood groups are always needed.As for how regularly people can donate blood, women should not donate more than three times over a 12-month period. Men should not donate more than four times over a 12-month period.The minimum period between donations is eight weeks, and should not exceed the number of donations per 12-month period as stated above.Women can donate blood during their menstrual period if they are willing, feel well enough and meet all requirements.Women should not donate blood if they are pregnant, not past six weeks after pregnancy or breastfeeding. This ensures that a mother’s iron stores are adequate for her and her child.The screening procedure at the Blood Bank will determine a person’s eligibility to donate blood.

Process for becoming a blood donor

Visit any Blood Bank Location (or Mobile Unit) and fill out a registration form. An interview will be conducted.The interview will include questions about potential donors’ medical history and a mini-medical examination.When selected to make a donation, the potential donor’s blood will be tested for certain infections including HIV, Viral Hepatitis B and C, HTLVI, Syphilis and Chagas Disease. Blood is also tested for haemoglobin concentration.People will be notified in the event of a positive result for any of these tests. A nurse (trained phlebotomist) will draw your blood. There is a 15-minute mandatory rest period after giving blood before you are allowed to leave the centre.

Circumstances for deferrals for blood donation

Once people don’t have a fever and feel well past 72 hours after a dental procedure (eg cleaning, filling, extraction, dental surgery or root canal) they can donate blood.

In the instance of vaccination, people must wait for two weeks after receiving vaccines with attenuated viruses or bacteria, (BCG [tuberculosis], Yellow Fever, Measles, Polio, Mumps, Typhoid, Cholera) and four weeks for Varicella Zoster (chickenpox) or Rubella. There’s no deferral period after receiving toxoids, killed or RNA vaccines like Tetanus, Diphtheria, or COVID-19, if the donor is well.

There are some stipulations when it comes to certain medications. People who take the following medications will be deferred:

Aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) – If ingested within three days. Acitretin (Soriatene) used in severe psoriasis – Will be deferred for three days.Dutasteride (Avodart) used for benign prostatic hyperplasia – Will be deferred for six months after last usage.Eteretinate (Tergison) used for severe acne and psoriasis – Permanent deferral.Finasteride (Proscar) used for benign prostatic hyperplasia and isotretinoin used for severe acne and psoriasis – Will be accepted one month after last dose.

There’s no deferral for people with allergies, once they are symptom-free.

People with skin lesions won’t be deferred if the skin at site of venipuncture is free of open or active infection.

People with body piercings and tattoos will be deferred for three months after procedures.

Sexual behaviours will also determine a person’s eligibility for blood donation. Prospective donors are deferred for 12 months from the time of:

Male to male sexual intercourse.Sexual intercourse with a prostitute.Sexual intercourse with a person who is known to have Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C or HIV.Sexual intercourse with a person known to be at high risk for HIV.

People are barred from donating for six months following major surgery and 12 months after blood transfusion. Organ and stem cell transplant recipients are permanently deferred from donating blood. People with severe adverse reaction to donation won’t be allowed to donate blood.

People who have received factor concentrates to treat haemophilia are permanently disallowed as blood donors.

People with common cold symptoms should not donate blood until they are symptom-free for two weeks. During the dengue season and during the COVID-19 pandemic, persons with flu-like symptoms should not donate until four weeks after recovery.