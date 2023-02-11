CONCACAF Officials To Visit Saint Lucia To Promote Football For Community Development – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Following on the heels of recent visits by Mr. Howard Mc Intosh, CONCACAF’s Manager Executive, to oversee the elections of the St. Lucia Football Association Inc and a three- member delegation from FIFA to assess ongoing FIFA Forward projects in St. Lucia, the SLFA Inc. will again play host to another team of officials from CONCACAF.

Ms. Jennifer Roche of the Generation Amazing / CONCACAF programme will lead a three-member delegation to formally consolidate the work the SLFA Inc. has done to establish the programme in St. Lucia. The delegation, which arrives here on Sunday 12th, February 2023, will meet with SLFA’s president Lyndon Cooper, and later with officials of the Ministry of Education.

The team is also expected to visit a number of the Primary Schools selected for this project. While here, two members of the delegation will conduct a training session with coaches who have been selected to participate in the programme.

The SLFA Inc. has thus far identified twenty-five coaches and twenty-five primary schools for this initiative.

The Generation Amazing / CONCACAF programme examines the concept of Football For Development and therefore seeks to use football as a tool to develop communities while reducing or eliminating social ills.

The Program is coordinated locally by Mr. John Sealy Training Officer at the SLFA Inc.

The visiting team will depart on Wednesday 15th February 2023.

Meanwhile, at the conclusion of the final preliminary round match in the SLFA’s Inc. Island Cup the stage is now set for the semi finals.

At the completion of Wednesday’s game where Gros Islet defeated Mabouya 7 – 2, the points standing is as follows

La Clery – 20 pts

Gros Islet – 14 pts

Canaries – 14 pts and

Dennery – 13 pts.

The semi finals are now carded for Sunday 12th February at the Desruisseaux Playing Field with the following.

Gros Islet vs. Canaries – 6.15 pm and

La Clery vs. Dennery – 8.15 pm.

Canaries is the defending champion.

Tthe leading goal scorer is Troy Greenidge of Gros Islet with 11, followed by Malix St. Prix La Clery 6, Andrus Remy 5 La Clery 5, and Shaquille Degazon La Clery and Riquelma Elva of Vieux Fort South with 4 each.

The Finals and Third Place Play Off of the said tournament is scheduled for Sunday 19th February at the Soufriere Mini Stadium.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Football Association Inc

