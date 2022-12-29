Companies reminded deadline for filing 2021 annual returns is coming Loop Barbados

The deadline for filing 2021 annual returns by domestic companies is Friday, December 30, 2022.

To file annual returns, Form 35 must be completed in duplicate and submitted to the Corporate Affairs Office from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am and 3 pm. The form is available on www.caipo.gov.bb. Persons should click “Corporate Affairs”, then “Other Services”, then “Post Incorporation Forms”, and select Form 35.

Payments may be made through Government’s online EZPay+ portal or through CAIPO’s agent portal, if the person has an agent number. Alternatively, an individual can make an appointment to pay at the counter by cash, card or cheque. Cheques may also be placed in the drop box provided.

The Companies Act requires every company, except one that is external, to file an annual return with the Registrar of Companies, and pay the fee of $100 at the time of filing.

Section 15A (3) of the Act states that a company in default of filing annual returns is liable to pay to the Registrar a penalty of $10 for every day during which the default continues, up to a maximum of $3,000. The Act also gives the Registrar the authority to strike off the company from the Companies’ register if it neglects or refuses to file an annual return.

An annual return is a record of publicly available information about a company that appears on the Companies’ Register. Such information includes the address and details of directors and secretary, shares, class of shares, and beneficial owners. It is not a financial document.