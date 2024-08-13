Community health fair this Saturday

Community health fair this Saturday
The fair will take place at Revolution Ministries Church of God, Layne’s Road, Britton’s Hill, St Michael.

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

Members of the public will have access to free health screenings when the Ministry of Health and Wellness hosts it’s community health fair, in collaboration with the Barbados and Caribbean Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ, this Saturday, August 17, 2024.

The fair will take place at Revolution Ministries Church of God, Layne’s Road, Britton’s Hill, St Michael from noon.

In addition to health screenings, there will be education on non-communicable diseases as well as immunizations for adult and childhood diseases.            

Health experts will also make presentations and members of the public will be treated to a healthy cooking demonstration, an aerobics session, health literature, ‘lucky dips’ and various prizes.

(GIS).

