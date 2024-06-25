Commissioner of Police issues statement regarding press briefing

The Commissioner of Police Mr Richard Boyce is clearing the air surrounding rumours that he compared Crime Statistics for the entire year of 2023 to the period of January to June 2024, during a media briefing held at Police Headquarters on Friday, June 14, 2024.

In a statement released yesterday, Monday, June 24, the Commissioner of Police said:

“The purpose of that briefing was to address the current crime situation in Barbados and also to reassure the public of the Police Service’s commitment to law and order and keeping Barbados a safe society.”

“It has been drawn to the attention of the office of the Commissioner of Police that during an episode of the call in Program “Brass Tacks” hosted on Friday, June 21, 2024, a caller to the program in his presentation gave the impression that the Commissioner of police at his press briefing was comparing Crime Statistics for the entire year of 2023 to the period January to June 2024. This is not the case.”

The Commissioner also said:

“We want to bring clarity in this matter. The Commissioner was speaking about the Crimes recorded for the period January to June 2023, this was in direct comparison for the similar period of January to June 2024 at which point 16 cases were recorded.”

“We hope that this brief intervention clears up any ambiguity and brings clarity in this matter and a fair assessment is made of Commissioner Boyce’s Statement,” he added.

(PR).