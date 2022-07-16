Comedian, veteran calypsonian Mac Fingall calls it quits | Loop Barbados

Veteran entertainer and emcee Mac Fingall carried out his last duties as emcee last night at the First Citizens/Digicel De Big Show tent.

While hosting De Big Show tent last night, Fingall took a moment to share his intention to make the night’s show his last as MC.

“There comes a time when you just have to stop. You can’t continue all the time. I made a decision that this tent tonight is my last,” he said to the audience.

Fingall went on to reminisce about his start in the Untouchables Calypso tent alongside then tentmate, Red Plastic Bag, who coincidentally also made an appearance on the night.

As he made the announcement, members of the audience could be heard begging him to reconsider but Fingall went on to explain: “I did 40 years. I enjoyed it with you and I enjoyed it all to the max. We had the Untouchables Calypso Tent that we formed back then and it worked well. There were times that it was hard and sometimes I could not get creative. [I] could not write and then, fortunately at Lodge, I could get long leave and that helped me get myself back together.”

He indicated that he realised it was becoming a little harder for him to do what he did and so he had made the firm decision to call it quits. As he sat perched on one of the black monitors on the stage, applause erupted from the packed auditorium in appreciation.

Fingall, who is known for his witty humour which leaves audiences in stitches, did not disappoint last night as he hosted the calypso tent in the auditorium of the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. He was in fine form as MC.

In addition to his customary humorous banter with audience members, he also performed two songs on the night. He started the first half with Ent Got Nothing and in the second half, he performed a catchy Blues-inspired Somebody Knows for the judges which chronicled a break-up with a lover who wished to reunite.