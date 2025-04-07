Combermere take U-16 crown

Following great performances in the recently concluded Barbados Secondary Schools Athletic Championships (BSSAC), the Waterford, St Michael school is now the newly crowned Under-16 champions of the Barbados Secondary Schools Football League (BSSFL) Knockout Tournament.

Facing off against last year’s champions, the Lodge School, in the final played at the Barbados Football Association Technical Centre in Wildey, Combermere overcame a one-goal deficit to crush their opponents 6-1 last Friday evening.

Lethal attacks

The Lodge team, through attacker Tye Waterman, struck the early lead in the fourth minute when he pounced on the ball inside the area and hammered the shot home. There was nothing the tournament’s best goalkeeper, Jamari Watson of Combermere, could have done about that goal.

Coached by Marlon Harte, Combermere, who played undefeated throughout the tournament, responded with a vengeance, starting with goals from hat-trick player Abataiye Sealy, equalising in the 19th minute for the lads from Waterford.

Lodge’s defensive third comprising captain Adam King, Taraji Chase, Kodari Simpson, and Amari Harewood struggled at the back, and goalkeeper Jaheim Marshall was also unable to stop the lethal attacks of Combermere.

Playing a solid game in the strike position, Sealy as well as Most Valuable Player Amari Small caused lots of headaches for Lodge. The game was 35 minutes per half, and Sealy dominated the second half, unleashing two more deadly strikes in the 38th and 42nd minutes for his hattrick.

Small, a skilful attacking midfielder and Caribbean Football Union Under-14

champion player for Barbados, also caused trouble on the left flank, which earned him a brace in the 27th and 32nd minutes, respectively. Small also had two assists in the final, while teammate Hosea Phillips also registered a goal in the 44th minute.

During a post-match interview with NATION SPORT, coach Harte lauded opponents Lodge for being a strong and physical team but praised his team for improving and getting the job done. He also made special mention of the dynamic attacking duo of Sealy and Small.

Improvement

“I can see the improvement in all the boys. We have Abataiye Sealy scoring a hat-trick in the final, and we have been working hard with him. Obviously, everybody knows Amari and his contribution to the team, which I think was major, not just as a leader but as someone who supports the others,” Harte said.

The Combermere team comprised a few Barbados Under-14 players including Small, Xavier Thorne, Isreal Watson, and Jamari Watson.

Harte added, “Regarding the final, we always said they could score at least one goal, we expected that from them. We didn’t expect it so early in the game, but it shows the boys’ character.” (ML)