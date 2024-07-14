Combermere School textbook collection schedule

The distribution of textbooks for the academic year 2024-2025 at the Combermere School will take place from Tuesday, July 23, until Friday, August 30, between 9:00am and 2:00pm daily.

First-form students (Forms 1A, 1B,1C) should collect their books on Monday, August 12, while transfer students and other first-form students (Forms 1D, 1E,1F) should collect theirs on Tuesday, August 13.

Second-year students (Forms 2A, 2B, 2C) must collect their textbooks on Tuesday, July 23, while those in Forms 2D, 2E, and 2F should do so on Wednesday, July 24.

Third Years (Forms 3A, 3B, 3C) will receive their textbooks on Thursday, July 25, while those in Forms 3D, 3E, and 3F will collect theirs on Friday, July 26.

Fourth-form students are scheduled to collect their textbooks on Monday, July 29 (Forms 4A, 4B, 4C), and Tuesday, July 30 (Forms 4D, 4E, 4F).

All fifth-form students will be issued books on Wednesday, July 31, while all upper-sixth students should collect theirs on Tuesday, August 6. Lower-sixth students are expected to collect theirs from Monday, August 26, to Friday, August 30.

The alternate date for book collection for the second and third-year students is Thursday, August 8, while Friday, August 9, is allotted for the fourth, fifth, and sixth-form students.

Parents and guardians are advised that every effort should be made to ensure that textbooks are collected by the dates and times specified.

(GIS).