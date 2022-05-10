Colorz Entertainment Crop Over ready! | Loop Barbados

Colorz Entertainment is ready for Crop Over 2022 and its Foreday and Kadooment samplings were hits when they were revealed at a recent band launch.

Held at Halo Ultra Lounge on April 30, the parade of captivating costumes was met with much enthusiasm by those who ventured out to view the band’s offerings.

The response to the band launch has been positive.

For Foreday Morning, revellers will have three options to choose from as “Unleashed” will comprise Caution, Disturbia and Chaos. On Kadooment Day, band members will be taking to the road with “Euphoria” which will feature four sections: Oasis, Rhapsody, Elixir and Bliss.

As the models strutted, chipped and wined across the stage, attendees at the launch got to see the resplendent costumes from all angles and judging from the dexterity of some waistlines, their faith in the costumes’ construction would have been cemented.

Over the years, Colorz has become synonymous with inclusivity, the band offers a variety of choices for women of all body types, from the more risque to monokini options. Male members will complement their female counterparts with short pants in matching colours and other decorative add-ons. The band’s Foreday Morning options also include T-shirts.

Bandleader Bryan Worrell told Loop News that the response to both bands has been encouraging so far.

“The response has been rather positive. We are getting a steady set of people signing up every day from both local members and overseas, for both bands,” he shared.

Worrell explained that the response for the Foreday band had exceeded his expectations and expressed his contentment with the response to both bands.

The target for the Foreday jump is 1,000 revellers, Worrell stated, with 1,500 being the band’s limit. However, for Grand Kadooment he hopes the band will be 300-strong, explaining that there was a possibility of extending it to include another 100 revellers.

“Based on how things have gone so far, I expect Foreday to be massive. I also expect there to be a good and decent turnout for Grand Kadooment too, seeing the numbers, in terms of people who are showing interest from overseas. If we do get that overseas contingent coming in, I think Grand Kadooment could also do very well. I am looking for both events to do well,” the Colorz bandleader said.

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the festival in 2020 and 2021, Worrell hinted that people were anxious to get back ‘outside’.

“I think that the two-year hiatus has given people that urge to want to get back out. Seeing that the bands are now coming on stream, I think the more bands come out [they] will heighten persons’ expectations and get them into that ‘vibe’. So, I think that we should do pretty well this year,” Worrell concluded.