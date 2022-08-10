Colombian on drug charges entered Barbados illegally allegedly Loop Barbados

Caught during interisland multimillion-dollardrug bust, man facing 5 charges

Oswaldo Rafael Acosta Aroca

The man caught at a “stash house” with over BBD $21million worth of marijuana has been formally charged.

Police of the Narcotics Division have arrested and formally charged Colombian NationalOswaldo Rafael Acosta Aroca.

The 58-year-old of #20 De Octubre, Santa Marta, Columbia, was caught when police executed a warrant on August 2, 2022, on intelligence garnered through working with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Aroca is charged for the following offences:1. Unlawful Possession of Cannabis 2. Trafficking Cannabis 3. Possession with Intent to Supply Cannabis 4. Disembarking without the consent of an Immigration Officer 5. Entering Barbados other than a port of Entry

He is scheduled to appear at the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday August 10, 2022.

