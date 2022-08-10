Colombian Aroca remanded, attorney asks for matter to be expedited Loop Barbados

Oswaldo Aroca has been remanded to HMP Dodds till September 7, 2022.

The prosecution objected to bail for the Colombian national who was arrested on August 2, 2022, when an exercise led to the discovery of 422.66 kilos of cannabis valued at BBD $3,331,280, and he was found at the exact location in St George.

The prosecutor said that Aroca could be deemed “a flight risk” and further objected to him being granted bail on the basis of the quantum of drugs and the “very serious nature” of the matter.

Amongst his five indictable charges, for which he was not required to plead, Aroca is facing the offenses that between July 29, 2022, and August 2, 2022, he entered Barbados by sea except than at a port of entry in contravention of the Immigration Act Chapter 190 and he arrived in Barbados by sea and disembarked without the consent of an Immigration Officer in contravention of the Immigration Act Chapter 190

The three drug charges he faces are having a controlled drug possession to wit: Cannabis in contravention of the Drug Abuse (Prevention and Control) Act Chapter 131, traffic in a controlled drug to wit: Cannabis with contravenes the Drug Abuse (Prevention and Control) Act. and having Cannabis which was intended by him or some other person for supply in contravention of Drug Abuse (Prevention and Control) Act.

Attorney-at-law Shadia Simpson appeared for Aroca and did not object to the prosecution’s bail objection but asked the court for the matter to be expedited. She also gave the court notice that she would want full disclosure in this matter.

Interpreter Senor Archibald was on-hand to assist with communication between Magistrate Douglas Fredericks, prosecutor, attorney and the Spanish-speaking Aroca.